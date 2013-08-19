Trending Penny Stocks - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD).



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) ended higher +6.52% and complete the day at $0.0196. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 13.79 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.02. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.35 over the last twelve months.



Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics



For How Long CERP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) closed yesterday at $0.0692, a -1.14% decrease. Around 6.47 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 7.67 million shares. The company is now valued at around $177.43 million.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



Has ACTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) trade close at $1.58 and traded between $1.51 and $1.59 after opening the day at $1.58. Its performance over the last five days remained 31.67%, which stands at 31.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -91.68%.



Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Peginesatide is a synthetic peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA), designed to stimulate production of red blood cells.



What AFFY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD) shares fall, losing -0.14 percent to close at $104.92. The stock is up around 44.08% this year and 41.36% for the last 12 months. Around 348,692 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 410,702 shares.



Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., is a owner, operator, and franchisor of restaurants. The Company features a variety of menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in any of its 16 types of sauces or five types of seasonings. The Company made-to-order menu also includes items ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin



Will BWLD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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