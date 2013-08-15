Trending Penny Stocks - Champions Oncology Inc(OTCMKTS:CSBR), Enservco Corp(OTCBB:ENSV), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR), KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Champions Oncology Inc(OTCMKTS:CSBR), Enservco Corp(OTCBB:ENSV), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR), KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF)



Champions Oncology Inc(OTCMKTS:CSBR) ended higher +13.64% and complete the day at $1.25. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 213,612. After opening at $1.10, the stock hit as high as $1.25. However, it traded between $0.21 and $1.25 over the last twelve months.



Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly Champions Biotechnology, Inc. is a United States-based company that is engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs.



For How Long CSBR will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



Enservco Corp(OTCBB:ENSV) closed yesterday at $1.35, a -3.57% decrease. Around 223,938 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 60,472 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 42.96 million.



Enservco Corporation primarily conducts its business operations through two subsidiaries, Dillco Fluid Service, Inc. (Dillco), and Heat Waves Hot Oil Services LLC (Heat Waves), which provides oil field services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. These services include pressure testing, hot oiling, acidizing, frac heating, freshwater and saltwater hauling, frac tank rental, well site construction and other general oil field services.



Has ENSV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR) moved -15.14 percent lower at $0.594 and traded between $0.50 and $0.76 after opening the day at $0.70. Its performance over the last five days remained 98%, which stands at 46.38% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -12%.



Neutra Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company’s business and registered office is located in Sarasota, Florida. The Company’s intended private label products consists of aging, cognitive support, antioxidants/flavonoids, circulatory support, detoxification support, endocrine support, essential fatty acids, gastrointestinal support, immune support



Why Should Investors Buy NTRR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF) shares rose, gaining +17.74 percent to close at $4.01. The stock is down around -31.95% this year and -67.43% for the last 12 months. Around 53,100 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 12,073 shares.



Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of gold properties in Canada. It owns the Macassa Mine and Mill, as well as four contiguous formerly producing gold mining properties comprising the LakeShore



Why Should Investors Buy KGILF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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