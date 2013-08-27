Trending Penny Stocks - CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ).



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) ended higher +3.33% and complete the day at $3.10. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 17,141. After opening at $3.10, the stock hit as high as $3.20. However, it traded between $1.60and $7.95 over the last twelve months.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc., formerly First Independence Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company provides on-line education for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals and also educates new healthcare professionals coming into the field.



For How Long ITEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp(OTCBB:UBIQ) closed yesterday at $12.00, a -3.77% decrease. Around 59,886 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 14,396 shares. The company is now valued at around $86.64 million.



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp, develops intellectual property, software products and programming to create digital lifestyle. The Company’s products include Sprocket and WEAV.



Has UBIQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST) moved -1.05 percent lower at $0.188 and traded between $0.17 and $0.24 after opening the day at $0.23. Its performance over the last five days remained 50.4%, which stands at 526.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -93.52%.



Fuelstream, Inc. (Fuelstream), is a fuel transportation and logistics company, which brokers the sale and distribution of aviation and other fuels to corporate and commercial consumers.



Why Should Investors Buy FLST After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) shares fall, losing -27.65 percent to close at $0.123. The stock is down around -61.65% this year and -61.65% for the last 12 months. Around 2.14 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.21 million shares.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



Will KVPHQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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