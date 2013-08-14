Trending Penny Stocks - Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), ENDEXX CORP(OTCMKTS:EDXC), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), ENDEXX CORP(OTCMKTS:EDXC), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY)



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) ended higher +3.98% and complete the day at $2.61. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 111,164 . After opening at $2.50, the stock hit as high as $2.64. However, it traded between $0.57 and $2.79 over the last twelve months.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



For How Long DSNY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ENDEXX CORP(OTCMKTS:EDXC) closed yesterday at $0.0550, a -13.93% decrease. Around 1.40 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 376,001 shares. The company is now valued at around $8.23 million.

Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States. It primarily offers three Web enabled services that assist organizations with the complexities of document management and storage.



Has EDXC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY) moved -0.26 percent lower at $24.74 and traded between $24.47 and $24.87 after opening the day at $24.62. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.21%, which stands at -0.84% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -14.25%.

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sales equipment; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.



Why Should Investors Buy CIOXY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) shares rose, gaining +1.20 percent to close at $8.60. The stock is up around 68.63% this year and 65.38% for the last 12 months. Around 46,032 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 92,081shares.

Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands



Why Should Investors Buy FIATY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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