Trending Penny Stocks - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +1.32% and complete the day at $13.07. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 375,628 . After opening at $13.01, the stock hit as high as $13.09. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.20 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) closed yesterday at $0.0640, a +1.91% increase. Around 7.40 million shares were traded, lower from an-average trading volume of 8.16 million shares. The company is now valued at around $164.10 million.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT) moved -12.50 percent lower at $0.0070and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -86%, which stands at -86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -86%.



Foodfest International 2000, Inc., formerly Henya Food Corp., is a development-stage products broker. The Company acts as a sales representative to broker kosher, natural and organic food products to retailers and distributors throughout Canada, and to kosher retailers and distributors in the United States, Israel, Europe and Australia. The Company offers a number of other services.



Why Should Investors Buy FDFT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) shares rose, gaining +2.17 percent to close at $47.94. The stock is up around 10.28% this year and 44.18% for the last 12 months. Around 92,957 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 94,888 shares.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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