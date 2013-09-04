Trending Penny Stocks - E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI), LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM (OTCMKTS: LHPT), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS: OGXPY), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI), LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM (OTCMKTS: LHPT), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS: OGXPY), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ)



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI) managed to keep its fall at -11.57% on above-normal volume of 2.78M shares. The stock settled at $0.0795 after floating in a range of $0.08 to $0.09. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $20.45 million. Its 52-week range has been $0.15 to $0.10.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Has EWSI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM (OTCMKTS: LHPT) traded up on a volume of 182.91M, higher than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained 100% to $0.0004. Over the last twelve months, the stock has lost.-85.71% and faced a worst price of $0.01.



Lighthouse Petroleum, Inc., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, evaluation, and qualifying natural gas and oil wells.



For How Long LHPT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS: OGXPY) settled -4.15% lower at $0.185 on above-normal volume of 1.96M shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $3.55 and 52-week low price was $0.17. It traded in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 during the last trading day.



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia.



Will OGXPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the last trading session, Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ) was down on low volume, trading at a volume of 652,530.00 versus its average daily volume of 2.12 million shares. At $0.201, the stock has attained market capitalization of $18.61 million.



Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions.



Why Should Investors Buy PCXCQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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