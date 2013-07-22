Trending Penny Stocks - Eco-Tek Group Inc, Ring Energy Inc, Soligenix Inc, Tengion, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ETEK), Ring Energy Inc (OTCBB:RNGE), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN)



Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ETEK) trading on 1.64 million shares to end the trade at $0.230. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.19 to $0.235, bringing its market capitalization at about $57.69 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.15 and was moved to maximum level of $0.95. Eco-Tek Group Inc. engages in the development and marketing of green lubrication and filtration products for a range of applications in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. Its products include 3000 Super Synthetic HP Motor Oil to extend the life of the oil and the engine, and enhance fuel economy and reduce emissions; 4 In 1 Fuel T OTCBB:RNGE reatments to clean and lubricate fuel injectors, fuel pumps, and valves



How Should Investors Trade ETEK Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Ring Energy Inc (OTCBB:RNGE) declined -5.06% to complete the trading session at $10.50 with a total volume of 31,641 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 6,339 shares. It floated in a range of $9.71 to $11.47 during last trading session with a beta value of 30.07. Its market capitalization now moved to about $149.86 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $5.50 and above $13.14.



Why Should Investors Buy RNGE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) added 7.52% and was in a range of $1.29-$1.67 before closing at $1/43. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 223,431 shares versus an average volume of 123,912 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.30 and $2.13 was the best price. Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents.



For How Long SNGX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN) declined -6.87% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $4.16 million The share price after opening at $1.26 made a high of $1.32 and hovered above $1.05 to end the day at $1.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 259,373 shares as compared to average trading volume of 56,335 shares. Tengion, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.



Will TNGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/