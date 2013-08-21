Trending Penny Stocks - First Mariner Bancorp(OTCBB:FMAR), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Mariner Bancorp(OTCBB:FMAR), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF).



First Mariner Bancorp(OTCBB:FMAR) ended lower -6.21% and complete the day at $1.51. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 315,193 . After opening at $1.61, the stock hit as high as $1.61. However, it traded between $0.46 and $2.97 over the last twelve months.

First Mariner Bancorp (First Mariner) is a bank holding company whose business is conducted primarily through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, First Mariner Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary market area for its core banking operations, which consist of traditional commercial and consumer lending



Has FMAR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) closed yesterday at $4.80, a +1.05% increase. Around 2.21 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.40 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.33 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



For How Long v Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) moved +2.51 percent higher at $3.68 and traded between $3.63 and $3.72 after opening the day at $3.65. Its performance over the last five days remained -9.14%, which stands at -11.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -29.23%.

Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits, Turkish derivatives exchange accounts, and forwards



For How Long TKGBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF) shares fall, losing -2.39 percent to close at $1.72. The stock is down around -24.41% this year and -21.56% for the last 12 months. Around 161,709 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 109,314 shares.

Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production. It holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project, located to the south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California. Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada



Will GQMNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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