Trending Penny Stocks - Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Attitude Drinks Inc(OTCMKTS:ATTD), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Attitude Drinks Inc(OTCMKTS:ATTD), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE).



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) ended lower -1.34% and complete the day at $8.84. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 293,029. After opening at $8.82, the stock hit as high as $8.86. However, it traded between $6.44 and $11.20 over the last twelve months.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products.



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY) closed yesterday at $0.220, a -2.65% decrease. Around 994,653 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 987,524 shares. The company is now valued at around $133.45 million.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas, fuel, and oil by-products; and generation,



Has HRTPY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Attitude Drinks Inc(OTCMKTS:ATTD) moved +3.85 percent higher at $0.0027 and traded between $0.0026 and $0.006 after opening the day at $0.0038. Its performance over the last five days remained -22.86%, which stands at -10% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1250%.



Attitude Drinks Incorporated engages in developing and marketing milk based products in sports recovery and functional dairy segments in the United States. It offers Phase III Recovery, a milk-based protein sports recovery drink for active sports minded males and females from ages 15 to 35.



For How Long ATTD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE) shares fall, losing -15.55 percent to close at $2.01. The stock is up around 109.37% this year and 91.43% for the last 12 months. Around 316,485 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 62,831 shares.



New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



Will NENE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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