Trending Penny Stocks - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN).



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) ended lower -2.81% and complete the day at $4.08. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 198,690. After opening at $4.18, the stock hit as high as $4.21. However, it traded between $1.25 and $6.20 over the last twelve months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $1.42, a +7.29% increase. Around 466,962 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 240,848 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 70.44 million.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA) moved +106.67 percent higher at $0.0930 and traded between $0.07 and $0.17 after opening the day at $0.14. Its performance over the last five days remained 16.25%, which stands at 21.57% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 2225%.

Inova Technology, Inc. (Inova) operates in three segments and owns 100% of all subsidiaries: providing information technology (IT) solutions and services through its Edgetech Services subsidiary, providing radio frequency identification (RFID) products through its Trakkers (Montana) and RightTag (California) subsidiaries, and providing network solutions through its Desert Communications subsidiary (Texas).



For How Long INVA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) shares rose, gaining +6.38 percent to close at $2.50. The stock is down around -45.41% this year and -45.41% for the last 12 months. Around 167,015 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 78,749 shares.

CodeSmart Holdings, Inc., formerly First Independence Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company provides on-line education for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals and also educates new healthcare professionals coming into the field.



Why Should Investors Buy ITEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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