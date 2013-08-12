Trending Penny Stocks - JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)



JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY) ended its day with the gain of +4.44% and closed at the price of $71.80after opening at 71.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 48,677.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 14,371.00 shares. JGC Corporation provides engineering and construction services for various plant and facilities projects in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Total Engineering, and Catalysts and Fine Products. T



Will JGCCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 236,428.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 469,908.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.32 for the day and its closing price was $0.310 after declining -8.82% for the day. ScripsAmerica, Inc. provide distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company is focused on pharmaceutical supply chain management services, from strategic sourcing to delivering niche generic pharmaceuticals to market.



Will SCRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) traded with volume of 91,361.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 91,481.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.27 and closed at $6.32 by scoring +0.32%. Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites.



For How Long CRRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) stock traded with total volume 77,761.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 94,975.00 shares. ZURVY started its trading session with the price of $27.50 and closed at $27.57 after decline -0.27%. Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations.



Why Should Investors Buy ZURVY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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