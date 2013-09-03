Trending Penny Stocks - Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY)



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) opened the session at $0.0018, remained amid the day range of $0.0011 - $0.0019, and closed the session at $0.0014. The stock showed a negative performance of -6.67% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 66.69 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 20.81 million shares. Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



Has LATF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) traded with volume of 45,056 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 163,766 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.56 - $35.02. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.89% and closed its session at $31.10. The market capitalization of the stock remained 76.12 billion. SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Has SFTBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) exchanged 49,602 shares and the average volume remained 62,267 shares. The stock dropped -3.61% and closed the session at $13.16. The beta of the stock remained 2.59. Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology.



Why Should Investors Buy LNCGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY) gained volume of 44,996 shares, while the average volume remained 27,520 shares. The stock decreased -1.98% and finished the session Friday at $23.25. The EPS of the stock remained 1.22B. The one month of the stock was -3.49% and three month trend remained positive +1.62%. Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company engaging in upstream and downstream activities worldwide. The company is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas.



Will REPYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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