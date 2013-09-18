Trending Penny Stocks - MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE).



MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) ended lower -9.57% and complete the day at $1.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 271,180. After opening at $1.35, the stock hit as high as $1.35. However, it traded between $1.20 and $2.27 over the last twelve months.



Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Has MAUXF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) closed yesterday at $46.44, a -1.74% decrease. Around 61,018 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 87,715 shares. The company is now valued at around $108.03 billion.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services



Has VLKAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY) moved +3.21 percent higher at $32.75 and traded between $32.60 and $33.10 after opening the day at $32.61. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.52%, which stands at 13.56% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 26.94%.



National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company?s deposit products include term deposits, transaction accounts, savings accounts, and investment accounts, as well as specialized accounts, such as farm management accounts and foreign currency accounts



For How Long NABZY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) shares rose, gaining 26.73 percent to close at $0.0057. The stock is up around 111.11% this year and 307.14% for the last 12 months. Around 31.90 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 35.80 million shares.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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