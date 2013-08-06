Trending Penny Stocks - Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) gain 0.27% to closed at the price of $7.30 after opening at $7.28. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.18M shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.27M shares. Molycorp, Inc. provides Rare Earths and Molybdenum products to companies. The Company's rare earth products comprise of bastnasite, cerium, europium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, yttrium, and other lanthanides.



Is MCP a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 4.01M shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.40M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $5.14 for the day and its closing price was $5.08 after drop -1.17%. Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America. As of December 31, 2011, Forest's total estimated proved oil and gas reserves were approximately 1,904 billions of cubic feet equivalents.



For How Long FST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) traded with volume of 13.3M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 4.76M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.02 and closed at $9.23 by scoring +0.54%. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership).



For How Long SRC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) stock traded with total volume of 4.05M shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.94M shares. TWO started its trading session with the price of $9.94 and closed at $9.91 after decline -1.00%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (Two Harbors) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, residential real properties, and other financial assets.



Why Should Investors Buy TWO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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