Trending Penny Stocks: Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MNGGF), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB: IWEB), KELSO TECHNOLOGIES I (OTCMKTS: KEOSF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MNGGF), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB: IWEB), KELSO TECHNOLOGIES I (OTCMKTS: KEOSF).



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MNGGF) decreased -3.71% and closed at $2.60 on a traded volume of 42.056 shares, in comparison to 19.904 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -33.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $78.70 million.



Will MNGGF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. operates as a real estate and financial services company in Mongolia.



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) soared 0.79% and closed at $71.08 on a traded volume of 18.040 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 34.976 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 13.87%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $70.65 and $71.10.



Will DDAIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB: IWEB) jumped 9.97% and closed at $0.0320. So far in three months, the stock is up 19.4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.03. Its introductory price for the day was $0.03, with the overall traded volume of 1.34 million shares.



Will IWEB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



IceWEB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells purpose-built appliances, and network and cloud attached storage solutions, as well as delivers on-line cloud computing application services.



KELSO TECHNOLOGIES I (OTCMKTS: KEOSF) after opening its trade at the price of $1.88, jumped 1.26% to close at $1.87 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 75.680 shares, in comparison to 20.283 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.53 and $1.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.98.



Will KEOSF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tank car components primarily in the United States and Canada.



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