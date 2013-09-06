Trending Penny Stocks: North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS: NATDF), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS: NATDF), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT).



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS: NATDF) increased 0.74% and closed at $9.38 on a traded volume of 76.424 shares, in comparison to 150.742 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-10.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion.



Will NATDF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



North Atlantic Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling services contractor in the North Atlantic area.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) plunged -0.70% and closed at $27.63 on a traded volume of 13.059 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.619 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 16.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.48 and $27.73.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) dropped -0.54% and closed at $9.19. So far in three months, the stock is up 22.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.61and $9.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.27. Its introductory price for the day was $9.24, with the overall traded volume of 66.325 shares.



Will PCRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation produces and sells electronic and electric products worldwide. The company provides imaging equipment, such as flat-panel TVs



ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT) dropped -10.53% to close at $0.0017 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 24.61 million shares, in comparison to 9.35 million shares of average trading volume.



Will EXMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anything Technologies Media, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a multi-media digital applications, production, and marketing company.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/