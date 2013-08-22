Trending Penny Stocks - NXT-ID (OTCBB:NXTD), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), PMX Communities Inc. (OTCBB:PMXO), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NXT-ID (OTCBB:NXTD), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), PMX Communities Inc. (OTCBB:PMXO), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF)



NXT-ID (OTCBB:NXTD) gained volume of 44,250 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 86,234 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.10 - $3.25 and the day range was $2.35 - $3.25.The stock opened the session at $2.35, remained amid the day range of $2.35 - $3.25, and closed the session at $3.20. The stock showed a positive performance of +42.22% in previous trading session. Nxt-ID, Inc., a development stage company, provides various biometric solutions for the mobile platforms, access control, and law enforcement facial recognition markets. The company develops Wocket, a physical electronic wallet that is intended to hold information from credit cards, identification cards, and virtually any card to allow a specific owner of the card to configure a single electronic card to replicate any of the copied cards.



For How Long NXTD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) traded 552,853 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 427,636 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.30 - $0.62. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.45%, while its closing price stayed at $0.340. The market capitalization of the stock remained 92.92 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +3.03%. Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties, which consists of approximately 1,100 unpatented mining claims, 120 millsite claims, and leased and subleased private lands covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The company is based in Lakewood, Colorado.



Has PGLC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PMX Communities Inc. (OTCBB:PMXO) volume of the stock was 2.08 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 231,746 shares. The stock plunged -16.85% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.0370. The stock traded 2.08 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 231,746 shares. PMX Communities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides gold products through the gold bullion vending machine in Town Center, Boca Raton, south Florida. It operates MGIV gold terminal, a gold dispensing machine that enables consumers to purchase various denominations of gold bullion bars and coins.



Why Should Investors Buy PMXO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF) traded with volume of 90,614 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 30,763 shares. The stock decreased -1.68% and finished the trading at $4.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 241.53 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.84. TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand. The company holds 100% interest in the Taranaki Basin covering approximately 30,816 net acres; and the East Coast Basin covering approximately 1.74 million acres located on the North Island of New Zealand. It also holds interest in the Canterbury Basin covering approximately 1.17 million acres located on the South Island of New Zealand.



Will TAOIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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