Trending Penny Stocks - PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC), Stakool Inc(OTCMKTS:STKO), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN)

PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 5.63% and closed at $0.338 after gaining total volume of 319,321.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.31. So far, the company’s stock is down -15.5% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 133.1%. Petro River Oil Corp engages in producing oil and gas with producing wells in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime. It owns a 50% working interest in approximately 85,000 net acres with 5 producing oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.



Stakool Inc(OTCMKTS:STKO) reported the closed at $ 0.0001 with the total traded volume of 270.98 million shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.0001. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 350,889.00 shares.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $ 0.0001. - $ 0.004, while during last trade its minimum price was $ 0.0001 and it gained its highest price of $ 0.0001. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -50%. Stakool, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company conducts its business operations through ECRV Hanover LeaseCo, LLC (Hanover), ECRV Clinton LeaseCo, LLC (Clinton), and ECRV FM LeaseCo, LCC (Absecon). As of December 31, 2010, the Company was engaged in developing Dream Apartments, TV.



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -7.87% and closed at the price of $0.0820 after opening at $0.09. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.33 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.38 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.08, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.09. KITD’s beta value stands at -0.37 points. Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields. Its delivery systems include sublingual and transdermal delivery technologies that enable energy, medicines, vitamins, and minerals to bypass the gastrointestinal tract and enter the blood stream directly.



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN) reported the gain of 11.11%, to close at $0.0030, with the overall traded volume of 19.06 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -9.09%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.00 and $0.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.003. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0027. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma ,Inc., is engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications which it focuses to license from other entities up to the point of completion of Phase I and or Phase II clinical trials after which it would either attempt to sell or license those developed applications or, alternatively, advance the application further to Phase III clinical trials.



