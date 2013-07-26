Trending Penny Stocks - Petrosonic Energy Inc, Primco Management Inc, Georgia Carolina Bancshares Inc., Special Diversified Opportunities Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Georgia Carolina Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GECR), Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:STTX)



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) gained 0.58%, trading on 293,822 shares to end the trade at $0.850. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.83 to $0.86, bringing its market capitalization at about $55.53 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.42 and was moved to maximum level of $1.46. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc. in May 2012. Petrosonic Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) declined -6.98% to complete the trading session at $0.0040 with a total volume of 55.21 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 35.79 million shares. It floated in a range of $0.0036 to $0.0048. Its market capitalization now moved to about $777,936. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0012 and above $0.25. Primco Management Inc., a development stage company, focuses on providing real estate management services. It intends to provide real estate management services to a range of properties, including class A office space, industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing facilities, as well as data centers and retail outlets for real estate users.



Georgia Carolina Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GECR) added 0.45% and was in a range of $15.70-$16.00 before closing at $15.72. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 14,537 shares versus an average volume of 2,018 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $9.15 and $16.00 was the best price. Georgia-Carolina Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Bank of Georgia that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Its deposit products include commercial and consumer interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as time deposits.



Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:STTX) added 8.89% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $18.99 million. The share price after opening at $0.91 made a high of $0.99 and hovered above $0.91 to end the day at $0.980. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 233,386 shares as compared to average trading volume of 75,352 shares. Strategic Diagnostics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, commercializes, and markets proprietary products, services, and solutions for human health and wellness in the United States and internationally.



