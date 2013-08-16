Trending Penny Stocks - PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH), Wild Craze Inc (OTCBB:WILD), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH), Wild Craze Inc (OTCBB:WILD), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) opened its shares at the price of $0.001 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0009. The company traded with the total volume of 85.32M shares, while its average trading volume remained 41.04M shares. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Is PTAH a Solid Investment at These Levels?Read This Report For Details



Wild Craze Inc (OTCBB:WILD) percentage change gain+13.24% to close at $0.385 with the total traded volume of 535,164.00 shares, more than average volume of 6,496.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.20 - $1.10, while its day lowest price was $0.35 and it hit its day highest price at $0.41. Wild Craze, Inc., formerly Wired Associates Solutions Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed as a multimedia/marketing company.



Will WILD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 3.96Mshares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.50M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05- $0.14 while its day lowest price was $0.08 and it hit its day highest price at $0.10. ELTP total market capitalization is $ 31.53M shares. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Elite) is a specialty pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufactures of oral, controlled-release products, using technology and the development and manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals.



Can Investors Bet on ELTP after this News update?Find out in this Research Report



Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) started its trading session with the price of $0.66and closed at $0.625 after decline -6.72%. JSDA stocks traded with total volume of 517,296.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 219,654.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 0.61-$0.69. Jones Soda Co. (Jones) develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages, which includes product lines and extensions, such as Jones Soda, a carbonated soft drink; Jones Zilch, with zero calories (and an extension of the Jones Soda product line).



For How Long JSDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/