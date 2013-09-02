Trending Penny Stocks - Richfield Oil & Gas Co(OTCBB:ROIL), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), Rotech Healthcare Inc.(OTCMKTS:ROHIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Richfield Oil & Gas Co(OTCBB:ROIL), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW), Rotech Healthcare Inc.(OTCMKTS:ROHIQ).



Richfield Oil & Gas Co(OTCBB:ROIL) ended higher +44.44% and complete the day at $0.520. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 145,415. After opening at $0.39, the stock hit as high as $0.52. However, it traded between $0.30 and $3.50 over the last twelve months.



Richfield Oil & Gas Company (Richfield), is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company has projects in Kansas, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. The Company focuses on acquiring, retrofitting and operating or selling oil and gas assets and related production.



For How Long ROIL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG) closed yesterday at $2.01, a -0.99% decrease. Around 34,977 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 74,029 shares. The company is now valued at around $226.04 million.



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Has VPIG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Building Turbines Inc(OTCMKTS:BLDW) moved +5.77 percent higher at $0.0550 and traded between $0.05 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.97%, which stands at 37.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 22.22%.



Building Turbines Inc (BTI) is engaged in the designing and manufacturing rooftop mounted wind turbines. The patented BTI’s design is ideal for commercial applications and creates reliable, cost-effective, clean and on-site renewable electricity.



For How Long BLDW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Rotech Healthcare Inc.(OTCMKTS:ROHIQ) shares rose, gaining +20.00 percent to close at $0.0900. The stock is down around -98.58% this year and -98.36% for the last 12 months. Around 600,440 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 420,734 shares.



Rotech Healthcare Inc. is a provider of home medical equipment and related products and services in the United States. The Company offers oxygen, other respiratory therapy and durable home medical equipment and related services. The Company provides equipment and services in 48 states through approximately 425 operating locations located primarily in non-urban markets.



Why Should Investors Buy ROHIQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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