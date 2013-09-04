Trending Penny Stocks: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), GreenGro Technologies, (OTCMKTS: GRNH), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), AIA Group Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GRNH) UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY).



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) increased 3.99 % and closed at $4.43 on a traded volume of 40.478 shares, in comparison to 382.701 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 29.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.63 billion.



Will SUTNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GRNH) soared 4.63% and closed at $0.0520 on a traded volume of 896.928 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 431.606 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 23.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.06.



Will GRNH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GreenGro Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States.



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) jumped 1.25% and closed at $10.50. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.08 and $13.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.57. Its introductory price for the day was $10.48, with the overall traded volume of 24.872 shares.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY) after opening its trade at the price of $17.84 jumped 2.80 to close at $18.01 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 22.619 shares, in comparison to 91.047 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.39 and $19.31 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.12.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



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