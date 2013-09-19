Trending Penny Stocks - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended higher +3.48% and complete the day at $18.44. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 184,592. After opening at $18.00, the stock hit as high as $18.51. However, it traded between $14.83 and $18.51 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products



For How Long TSCDY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH) closed yesterday at $1.38. Around 3.47 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 507,286 shares. The company is now valued at around $277.60 million.



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.



How Should Investors Trade WMIH Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) moved -8.50 percent lower at $0.0140 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.5%, which stands at -28.57% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -52.54%.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Why Should Investors Buy CERP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP) shares fall, losing -2.40 percent to close at $0.570. The stock is -46.73% for the last 12 months. Around 831,935 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 343,296 shares.



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Will HIPP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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