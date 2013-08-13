Trending Penny Stocks - TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD), Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI), BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS:BLLAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD), Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI), BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS:BLLAY)



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) gain 1.98% to closed at the price of $4.13 after opening at $3.99. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 80,284.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 218,141.00 shares. Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts.



Is TKGBY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 913,257.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 766,008.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.17 for the day and its closing price was $0.184 after gain +5.14%. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Aethlon) is a developmental-stage company focused on creating medical devices that address infectious disease and cancer.



Will AEMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) traded with volume of 123,021.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 63,723.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.97 and closed at 1.95 after gain +7.14%. Dyadic International, Inc. (Dyadic) is a holding company. The Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company has operations at the United States and the Netherlands.



Will DYAI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS:BLLAY) stock traded with total volume of 283,096.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 161,443.00 shares. AHONY started its trading session with the price of $1.18 and closed at $1.18 after gain 12.38%.

Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand.



For How Long BLLAY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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