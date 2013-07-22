Trending Small Cap Stocks - Affymax, Inc., Save the World Air Inc, BluForest Inc, VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) declined -4.24%, trading on 683,830 shares to end the trade at $1.13. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.78 and was moved to maximum level of $27.74.The stock changed hands in a range of $1.10 to $1.19, bringing its market capitalization at about $42.36 million. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) added 7.81% to complete the trading session at $1.38 with a total volume of 278,547shares.The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 117,272 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.42 and above $1.92.It floated in a range of $1.26 to $1.39 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.20.Its market capitalization now moved to about $198.26 million. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) added 18.25% and was in a range of $1.15-$1.64 before closing at $1.49. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.45 and $179.70 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 288,561 shares versus an average volume of 26,866 shares. Bluforest Inc. focuses on operating as a carbon offsets marketing company. It intends to market and sell Verified Emission Reduction and Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation carbon offsets through global restoration projects.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) added 0.38% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $268.05 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 133,664 shares as compared to average trading volume of 91,786 shares. The share price after opening at $2.60 made a high of $2.65 and hovered above $2.54 to end the day at $2.62. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



