Trending Small Cap Stocks - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Xhibit Corp(OTCBB:XBTC), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Cytosorbents Corp(OTCBB:CTSO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Xhibit Corp(OTCBB:XBTC), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Cytosorbents Corp(OTCBB:CTSO)



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended higher +3.92% and complete the day at $0.530. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 428,488. After opening at $0.50 the stock hit as high as $0.56. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.62 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market.



For How Long WTER will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Xhibit Corp(OTCBB:XBTC) closed yesterday at $1.00, a -48.45% decrease. Around 131,832 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 40,799 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 111.88M.



Xhibit Corp., formerly NB Manufacturing, Inc., is a cloud-based marketing and technology development company focused on digital advertising, online and mobile social media, customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and games



Has XBTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) moved +1.48 percent higher at $26.07 and traded between $25.98 and $26.18 after opening the day at $26.00. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.58%, which stands at 2.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -16.09%.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



For How Long FANUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cytosorbents Corp(OTCBB:CTSO) shares fall, losing -3.01 percent to close at $0.0966. The stock is down around -25.69% this year and -33.38% for the last 12 months. Around 2.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 487,096 shares.



CytoSorbents Corporation, formerly MedaSorb Technologies Corporation is a development-stage therapeutic medical device company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had developed and focuses on commercializing a blood purification technology that would be able to remove middle molecular weight toxins from circulating blood and physiologic fluids.



Will CTSO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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