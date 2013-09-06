Trending Small Cap Stocks - Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS).



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) ended lower -1.09% and complete the day at $14.50. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.07 million. After opening at $14.62, the stock hit as high as $14.65. However, it traded between $11.08 and $15.98 over the last twelve months.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE) closed yesterday at $0.240, a -26.31% decrease. Around 1.18 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 207,301 shares. The company is now valued at around $55.16 million.



Lot78, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and sells apparel under the Lot78 name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It offers a collection of men?s and women?s ready to wear line, which include leather jackets, t-shirts, sweats, knitwear, chinos, and wool coats.



Has LOTE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) moved +1.29 percent higher at $1.57 and traded between $1.55 and $1.59 after opening the day at $1.55. Its performance over the last five days remained 30.83%, which stands at 30.83% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -91.73%.



ffymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses



For How Long AFFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) shares rose, gaining +2.63 percent to close at $5.47. The stock is up around 227.54% this year and 507.78% for the last 12 months. Around 3.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.57 million shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.



Why Should Investors Buy FNMAS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/