Trending Small Cap Stocks - Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), DUNDEE CORP CL A(OTCMKTS:DDEJF), CANACOL ENERGY LTD(OTCMKTS:CAAEF), CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), DUNDEE CORP CL A(OTCMKTS:DDEJF), CANACOL ENERGY LTD(OTCMKTS:CAAEF), CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN)



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) ended lower -1.39% and complete the day at $22.66. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 62,113. After opening at $22.99, the stock hit as high as $22.99. However, it traded between $12.90 and $23.09 over the last twelve months.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Has AXAHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DUNDEE CORP CL A(OTCMKTS:DDEJF) closed yesterday at $21.94, a +0.29% increase. Around 22,915.00 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 24,596 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.11 billion.



Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company?s Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services.



For How Long DDEJF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CANACOL ENERGY LTD(OTCMKTS:CAAEF) moved -3.17 percent lower at $3.97 and traded between $3.93 and $4.16 after opening the day at $4.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 14.97%, which stands at 39.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.46%.



Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia, Guyana, and Brazil. It has interests in 23 exploration and production contracts.



Why Should Investors Buy CAAEF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN) shares rose, gaining +5.81 percent to close at $4.55. The stock is down around -0.66% this year and -0.66% for the last 12 months. Around 93,550 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 69,965 shares.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Why Should Investors Buy ITEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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