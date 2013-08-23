Trending Small Cap Stocks - Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA)



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) ended lower -21.31% and complete the day at $0.103. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 55.42million. After opening at $0.12, the stock hit as high as $0.13. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.48 over the last twelve months.



Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG). CDG include Digital Capture and Devices



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) closed yesterday at $0.304, a -37.96% decrease. Around 12.63 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 929,531 shares. The company is now valued at around $28.08 million.



Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions. The Company operates in two segments: Appalachia Mining Operations and Illinois Basin Mining Operations.



Has PCXCQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) moved +0.33 percent higher at $3.07 and traded between $3.06 and $3.10 after opening the day at $3.20. Its performance over the last five days remained -47.07%, which stands at -41.86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 286.16%.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America,



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) shares rose, gaining +1.54 percent to close at $1.32. The stock is up around 417.65% this year and 459.32% for the last 12 months. Around 4.72 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 18.07 million shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Why Should Investors Buy FNMA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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