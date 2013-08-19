Trending Small Cap Stocks - FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) ended higher +1.50% and complete the day at $4.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.01 million. After opening at $4.69, the stock hit as high as $4.85. However, it traded between $0.46 and $6.90 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments



For How Long FNMAS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) closed yesterday at $1.79, a +0.56% increase. Around 146,574 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 68,231 shares. The company is now valued at around $227.98 million.



Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Spyglass Resources Corp.



For How Long SGLRF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) moved -4.21 percent lower at $0.728 and traded between $0.70 and $0.76 after opening the day at $0.75. Its performance over the last five days remained 18.5%, which stands at 23.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 34.74%.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares fall, losing -7.31 percent to close at $2.41. The stock is up around 288.71% this year and 221.33% for the last 12 months. Around 146,296 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 230,515 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



Will DSNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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