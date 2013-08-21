Trending Small Cap Stocks - Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR).



Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT) ended lower -12.00% and complete the day at $3.74. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 142,040. After opening at $4.20, the stock hit as high as $4.20. However, it traded between $3.17 and $4.20 over the last twelve months.

Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector.



Has GRLT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) closed yesterday at $0.0027, a +58.82% increase. Around 91.71 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 48.40 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.44 million.

PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale.



For How Long PTAH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI) moved -4.42 percent lower at $2.16 and traded between $2.02 and $2.32 after opening the day at $2.25. Its performance over the last five days remained 16.76%, which stands at -61.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4220%.

Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets. The company?s products are worn like eyeglasses and contain video displays that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies,



Why Should Investors Buy VUZI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR) shares fall, losing -7.61 percent to close at $0.850. The stock is up around 25.93% this year and 2025% for the last 12 months. Around 404,582 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 140,568 shares.

Neutra Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company’s business and registered office is located in Sarasota, Florida. The Company’s intended private label products consists of aging, cognitive support, antioxidants/flavonoids, circulatory support, detoxification support, endocrine support



Will NTRR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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