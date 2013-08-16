Trending Small Cap Stocks - Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) , MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) , MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) opened its shares at the price of $0.04for the day. Its closing price was $0.0360 after declining -4.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.81Mshares, while its average trading volume remained 4.25M shares. GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits



For How Long PHOT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) percentage change decline -9.91% to close at $0.527 with the total traded volume of 479,834.00 shares, more than average volume of 309,137.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.45- $1.07, while its day lowest price was $0.45 and it hit its day highest price at $0.57. Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila.



Will TQLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 406,597.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 356,565.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.15- $1.50 while its day lowest price was $1.01 and it hit its day highest price at $1.15. VPCO total market capitalization is $ 63.93M shares. Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands.



Can Investors Bet on VPCO after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) started its trading session with the price of $10.00and closed at $10.45 after gain +7.18%. MSLP stocks traded with total volume of 111,192.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 44,566.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 9.80-$11.20. MusclePharm Corporation (MusclePharm) is engaged in the business of providing personal fitness training using isometric techniques (Tone in Twenty).



For How Long MSLP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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