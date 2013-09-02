Trending Small Cap Stocks - MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF), University General Health System Inc(OTCMKTS:UGHS), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), REDHAWK RES INC (F)(OTCMKTS:RHWKF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS:UGHS), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), REDHAWK RES INC (F)(OTCMKTS:RHWKF)



MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) was a volume gainer of 20,700.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 58,286.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $1.40 and finished at the end of the day at $1.41 and the stock escalated +0.50%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 499.20 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -29.01%. Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company principally holds interest in the Umusadege oil field covering an area of approximately 3,771 gross acres located on-shore in Nigeria.



For How Long MAUXF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



In the preceding trading session, University General Health System Inc (OTCMKTS:UGHS) exchanged 233,153.00 million shares and the average volume remained 198,904.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $0.490 with the drop of -2.39%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of -18.33% and +2.51%, respectively. University General Health System, Inc., an integrated multi-specialty health care provider, provides concierge physician- and patient-oriented services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Hospital, Senior Living, and Support Services.



Why Should Investors Buy UGHS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY) enhanced +0.53% and its closing price was $24.51. The volume of the stock was 9,676.00 million shares and the average volume remained 48,969.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $24.29 - $24.75. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.17 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.90. Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers;



Why Should Investors Buy CIOXY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



REDHAWK RES INC (F)(OTCMKTS:RHWKF) exchanged 429,599.00 shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 56,777.00 shares. RHWKF advanced +1.15% and it closed the trading at $0.238. The market capitalization of the stock remained 34.56 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative -55.98%. Redhawk Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company?s exploration projects focuses on the exploration of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits.



For How Long RHWKF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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