Trending Small Cap Stocks - Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY),Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY),Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF).



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) ended higher +9.60% and complete the day at $1.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 846,095. After opening at $1.25, the stock hit as high as $1.40. However, it traded between $0.25 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



Media Analytics Corporation, formerly FanSport, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to provide software solutions to deliver social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts



For How Long MEDA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) closed yesterday at $28.54, a +1.42% increase. Around 147,599 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 102,507 shares. The company is now valued at around $77.84 billion.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



For How Long ANZBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) moved +0.17 percent higher at $8.98 and traded between $8.97 and $9.02 after opening the day at $8.98. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.4%, which stands at 13.81% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.17%.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of electric and heat energy.



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF) shares fall, losing -20.00 percent to close at $0.0012. The stock is down around -98% this year and -88.57% for the last 12 months. Around 111.02 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 39.22 million shares.



Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



Will LATF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/