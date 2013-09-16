Trending Small Cap Stocks - MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) ended higher +5.89% and complete the day at $0.953. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.38 million. After opening at $0.92, the stock hit as high as $0.95. However, it traded between $0.45 and $0.95 over the last twelve months.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers



For How Long MONIF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) closed yesterday at $0.110, a +9.80% increase. Around 4.82 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.78 million shares. The company is now valued at around $44.30 million.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



For How Long ELTP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) moved -1.02 percent lower at $8.75 and traded between $8.69 and $8.79 after opening the day at $8.69. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.7%, which stands at 10.9% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -10.07%.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products.



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares rose, gaining +2.97 percent to close at $0.329. The stock is down around -90.37% this year and -89.64% for the last 12 months. Around 2.03 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.29 million shares.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW. It offers transportation batteries, such as starting, lighting, and ignition batteries for cars



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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