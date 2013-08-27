Trending Small Cap Stocks - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF).



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) ended higher +0.63% and complete the day at $67.93. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 811,064. After opening at $67.57, the stock hit as high as $68.02. However, it traded between $61.50 and $73.90 over the last twelve months.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe,



For How Long NSRGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) closed yesterday at $0.290, a -6.15% decrease. Around 4.43 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.61 million shares. The company is now valued at around $26.79 million.



Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions.



Has PCXCQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) moved -2.50 percent lower at $1.17 and traded between $1.15 and $1.22 after opening the day at $1.21. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.66%, which stands at -20.95% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 344.87%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF) shares rose, gaining +3.80 percent to close at $6.41. The stock is down around -17.08% this year and -20.4% for the last 12 months. Around 347,078 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 11,994 shares.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy EXETF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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