Trending Small Cap Stocks: Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCBB: NROM), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB: MONK), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Noble Roman's, Inc.(OTCBB:NROM), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB: MONK), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY).



Noble Roman's, Inc.(OTCBB:NROM) increased 8.23% and closed at $1.71 on a traded volume of 313.771 shares, in comparison to 56.642 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over136.19%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and its total outstanding shares are 19.52 million.



Will NROM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations.



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) plunged -0.26% and closed at $29.20 on a traded volume of 32.312 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 42.547 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 1.35%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $29.13 and $29.33.



Will SWGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



Monarchy Resources Inc (OTCBB: MONK) dropped -42.86% and closed at $0.0800. So far in three months, the stock is down -92.92%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.08 and $1.28 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.16. Its introductory price for the day was $0.14, with the overall traded volume of 945.864 shares.



Will MONK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Monarchy Resources, Inc., a pre-exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and developing mineral properties.



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) after opening its trade at the price of $3.46, dropped -2.85% to close at $3.41 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 762.318 shares, in comparison to 474.203 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.05 and $4.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.46.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/