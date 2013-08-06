Trending Small Cap Stocks - NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ) opened its shares at the price of $16.30 for the day. Its closing price was $17.95 after gaining +12.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.47M shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.26M shares. NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), formerly NetQin Mobile Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of mobile Internet services focusing on security, privacy and productivity.



For How Long NQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) percentage change decline -1.64% to close at $7.82 with the total traded volume of 3.4M shares, more than average volume of 3.18M. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.75 - $15.03, while its day lowest price was $7.75 and it hit its day highest price at $7.94. CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company created with the objective of achieving consistent risk-adjusted investment income. The Company invests in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans (typically 15, 20 or 30 years).



Will CYS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:MIG) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 3.42M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 312,663.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $5.21- $8.90, while its day lowest price was $6.65 and it hit its day highest price at $7.35. MIG total market capitalization is $ 3366.24M shares. Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (Meadowbrook) is a specialty commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. Meadowbrook markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products on both an admitted and non-admitted basis through the network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.



Can Investors Bet on MIG after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) started its trading session with the price of $15.68 and closed at $16.36 after gain +0.06%. DEMBF stocks traded with total volume of 3.37M shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.61M shares. Day range of the stock was 15.57-$15.89. Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors) is the land drilling contractor and land well-servicing and workover contractors in the United States and Canada. The Company markets approximately 474 land drilling rigs for oils and gas land drilling operations in the United States.



Will NBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/