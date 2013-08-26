Trending Small Cap Stocks - ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS: OTHM), FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS: FCUUF), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS: OTHM), FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS: FCUUF), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY)



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS: OTHM) gained volume of 22.84M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 37.44M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00- $0.04recently. The stock recent trading price was $0.0015. Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engage in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America.



Can Investors Bet on OTHM after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



In the recent trading session, FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) traded 170.82K shares and the average volume of the stock remained 104,385.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.50- $1.44. The stock trading price stayed at $1.32 the market capitalization of the stock remained 185.07M. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 112.9%.



For How Long FCUUF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM) volume of the stock was 15.62M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 66.09M shares. The stock trading price is $0.0029. The stock traded 15.62M shares and its average volume remained 66.09M shares. Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



Will PMCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) traded with volume of 56.26K shares and the average volume of the stock remained 76,625.00 shares. The stock was recently trading at $14.13. The market capitalization of the stock remained 32.73B the beta of the stock remained 1.16. Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in investment holding and project management.



Will CHEUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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