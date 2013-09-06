Trending Small Cap Stocks: Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: PSTX), Safe Stitch Medical Inc (OTCBB: SFES), Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS: OEDV), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: PSTX), Safe Stitch Medical Inc (OTCBB: SFES), Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS: OEDV), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB: ELTP).



Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: PSTX) decreased -1.82% and closed at $2.16 on a traded volume of 40.035 shares, in comparison to 39.785 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $83.92 million and its total outstanding shares are 38.85 million.



Will PSTX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Patient Safety Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, SurgiCount Medical, Inc., engages in the development, marketing, and sale of products; and the provision of services in the medical patient safety markets in the United States.



SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB: SFES) soared 2.48% and closed at $1.65 on a traded volume of 187.971 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 149.025 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 266.67%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.60 and $1.72.



Will SFES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SafeStitch Medical, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, engages in the development of medical devices in the United States.



Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS: OEDV) dropped -0.63% and closed at $1.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 30.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.55 and $1.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.60. Its introductory price for the day was $1.58, with the overall traded volume of 89.249 shares.



Will OEDV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, engages primarily in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, as well as in Colombia.



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB: ELTP) after opening its trade at the price of $0.08, dropped -0.25% to close at $0.0800 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.21 million shares, in comparison to 1.55 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.14 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.08.



Will ELTP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



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