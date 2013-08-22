Trending Small Cap Stocks - PING an INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX)



PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) opened the session at $13.80, remained amid the day range of $13.56 - $13.80, and closed the session at $13.70. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.72% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 54,874 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 22,789 shares. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services with a focus on insurance, banking, and investment businesses primarily in the People?s Republic of China. The company operates in Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Banking, and Securities segments.



Has PNGAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS) traded with volume of 672,757 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.86 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.18 - $0.49. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.36% and closed its session at $0.291. The market capitalization of the stock remained 25.73 billion. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) exchanged 4 65,850 shares and the average volume remained 58,054 shares. The stock dropped -0.27% and closed the session at $22.22. The beta of the stock remained 1.14. GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services.



Why Should Investors Buy GDFZY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) gained volume of 139,503 shares, while the average volume remained 86,239 shares. The stock advanced +0.63% and finished the session Wednesday at $1.60. The EPS of the stock remained -0.53. The one month of the stock was +11.89% and three month trend remained positive +32.23%. Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents. The company focuses on two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccine/Biodefense.



Why Should Investors Buy SNGX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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