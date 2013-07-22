Trending Small Cap Stocks - Red Giant Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:REDG), AmeriLithium Corp (OTCMKTS:AMEL), Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Red Giant Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:REDG), AmeriLithium Corp (OTCMKTS:AMEL), Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)



Red Giant Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:REDG) gained 8.43% recently, while trading on 4.54M shares, at the price of $0.0180. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.02 to $0.02 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $7.83M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.01 and was moved to the maximum level of $1.16. Red Giant Entertainment Inc., formerly Castmor Resources Ltd., is an intellectual property development Company that intends to develop content for itself and for use on the Internet and on various multiple media platforms.



AmeriLithium Corp (OTCMKTS:AMEL) loss of -28.57% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0070 with a total volume of 4.81M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.50M shares. It floated in a range of $0.01 to $0.01 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.47. Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.01M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0037 or above $0.0395. Amerilithium Corp. is an exploration-stage mineral exploration company. Its projects include Clayton Deep, Full Monty, Jackson Wash and Paymaster in Nevada, the Athena Lithium Brine Project in Alberta, Canada, and Bare Rock, Hoffman Hills and Normans Lake projects.



Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY) recently recorded a fall of -0.13% and was moving within a range of $14.99 -$15.17, its current trading price is $15.17. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 2.73M shares, versus an average volume of 662,703.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $11.29 on Jul 25, 2012 and $16.00 was the best price in the same period. Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water.



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) loss of -0.37% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $10.45B. The share price, after opening at $29.84, hit a high of $30.10 and hovered above $29.82, while its recent trading price was $29.97. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 35,829.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 20,845.00 shares. Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches. It offers electronics-related products, such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards.



