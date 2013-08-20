Trending Small Cap Stocks - Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND).



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) ended higher +0.83% and complete the day at $64.51. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 669,900. After opening at $64.51, the stock hit as high as $64.79. However, it traded between $44.71 and $66.52 over the last twelve months.



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



For How Long RHHBY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) closed yesterday at $0.0770, a -11.09% decrease. Around 18.14 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.77 million shares. The company is now valued at around $21.00 million.



Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG).



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) moved -0.15 percent lower at $66.80 and traded between $66.75 and $67.15 after opening the day at $67.10. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.45%, which stands at -0.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 2.5%.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa) and globally for Nestle Waters, Nestle Nutrition and Other Food and Beverages (Others).



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) shares fall, losing -17.65 percent to close at $0.0056. The stock is down around -94.91% this year and -98.68% for the last 12 months. Around 89.85 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 29.51 million shares.



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Will BRND Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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