Trending Small Cap Stocks - Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX), Enviro-Serv Inc(OTCMKTS:EVSV), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Medifirst Solutions Inc(OTCMKTS:MFST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX), Enviro-Serv Inc(OTCMKTS:EVSV), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Medifirst Solutions Inc(OTCMKTS:MFST).



Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX) ended higher +4.17% and complete the day at $0.0025. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 13.60 million. After opening at $0.0024, the stock hit as high as $0.0026. However, it traded between $0.0017 and $70.00 over the last twelve months.



Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. is a motion picture production and distribution company engaged in developing, financing, producing and licensing theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets and for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including DVD, home video, pay-per-view, and free television.



For How Long SAPX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Enviro-Serv Inc(OTCMKTS:EVSV) closed yesterday at $0.0009, a +28.57% increase. Around 19.68 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 8.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $721.00.



Transfer Technology International Corp., through its subsidiary, Xterminate, Inc., offers Xt2000 Orange Oil for termite eradication. It also distributes organic products that include Avenger Organics De-weeder, bug and insect killer, bed bug killer, kelp and granular fertilizers, and nutrients. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.



For How Long EVSV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF) moved -0.43 percent lower at $16.28 and traded between $16.26 and $16.30 after opening the day at $16.30. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.57%, which stands at -0.55% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 42.68%.



D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Why Should Investors Buy DEMBF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Medifirst Solutions Inc(OTCMKTS:MFST) shares fall, losing -9.87 percent to close at $0.0630. The stock is down around -86% this year and -58% for the last 12 months. Around 596,508 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 121,395 shares.



Medifirst Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides various consumer products and digital media. It produces and sells Miracle-cig, a disposable tobacco free electronic cigarette that emits a fine water mist in place of smoke through online at miraclecig.com.



Will MFST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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