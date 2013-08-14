Trending Small Cap Stocks - SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI)



SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF) ended higher +2.91% and complete the day at $1.55. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 163,356. After opening at $1.56, the stock hit as high as $1.56. However, it traded between $1.50 and $2.85 over the last twelve months.



Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Spyglass Resources Corp. in March 2013, as result of its amalgamation with Charger Energy Corp.



For How Long SGLRF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY) closed yesterday at $15.44, a +2.73% increase. Around 219,384 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 67,040 shares. The company is now valued at around $180.67 billion.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



For How Long CICHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) moved +1.31 percent higher at $47.87 and traded between $47.43 and $47.90 after opening the day at $47.90. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.68%, which stands at 20.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 46.62%.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



For How Long TCEHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI) shares rose, gaining +4.42 percent to close at $1.89. The stock is up around 3680% this year and 5300% for the last 12 months. Around 188,143 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 55,386 shares.



Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets. The company?s products are worn like eyeglasses and contain video displays that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games through various mobile electronic devices, including cell phones, laptop computers, portable media players, and gaming systems.



Why Should Investors Buy VUZI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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