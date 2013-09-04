Trending Small Cap Stocks: Technologies Scan Corp (OTCMKTS: TENP), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN), Eco Building Products Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Technologies Scan Corp (OTCMKTS: TENP) PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC) Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN) Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB).



Technologies Scan Corp (OTCMKTS: TENP) decreased -69.23% and closed at $0.0060 on a traded volume of 5.81million shares, in comparison to 64.569 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -97%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $705.900 and its total outstanding shares are 117.65 million.



Will TENP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



I Speed Zone Inc. offer organization and promotion of member events in the fields of arts, sports, and recreational activities.



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC) showed no change, closed at $0.210 on a traded volume of 802.061 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 314.776 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -19.2%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.20 and $0.25.



Is PTRC a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Petro River Oil Corp engages in producing oil and gas with producing wells in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime.



Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN) jumped 20.00% and closed at $0.240. So far in three months, the stock is down -4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.24. Its introductory price for the day was $0.20, with the overall traded volume of 1.15 million shares.



Will DECN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States.



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB) after opening its trade at the price of $0.02 jumped 4.55% to close at $0.0230 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.57 million shares, in comparison to 3.53 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0048 and $0.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.02.



Will ECOB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings.



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