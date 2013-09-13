Trending Small Cap Stocks - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended higher +0.06% and complete the day at $17.70. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 922,183. After opening at $17.70, the stock hit as high as $17.76. However, it traded between $14.83 and $17.98 over the last twelve months.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



For How Long TSCDY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) closed yesterday at $18.27, a +1.73% increase. Around 139,606 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 47,314 shares. The company is now valued at around $34.84 billion.



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria



For How Long EONGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -0.49 percent lower at $46.32 and traded between $46.14 and $46.57 after opening the day at $46.25. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.28%, which stands at -3.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.56%.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC) shares rose, gaining +31.19 percent to close at $0.0143. The stock is down around -11.73% this year and -61.25% for the last 12 months. Around 11.71 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.45 million shares.



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite.



Why Should Investors Buy FLPC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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