Trending Small Cap Stocks - TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOUL), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOUL), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT).



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) ended lower -0.28% and complete the day at $13.59. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.16 million. After opening at $13.55, the stock hit as high as $13.67. However, it traded between $10.10 and $14.72 over the last twelve months.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment (SPE)



Has TOELY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find out via this report



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOUL) closed yesterday at $0.390, a +27.87% increase. Around 885,790 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 250,400 shares. The company is now valued at around $5.99 million.



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc., a video and computer games company, develops, publishes, and digitally distributes games and games-related content for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers



For How Long SOUL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) moved -0.14 percent lower at $0.0709 and traded between $0.07 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.07. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.36%, which stands at 20.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 27.29%.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine



Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After the Recent Fall? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) shares rose, gaining +10.31 percent to close at $0.0535. The stock is up around 44.59% this year and 345.83% for the last 12 months. Around 6.32 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 8.77 million shares.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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