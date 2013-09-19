Trending Small Cap Stocks - Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY).



Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX) ended lower -58.97% and complete the day at $0.800. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 312,468. After opening at $1.86, the stock hit as high as $1.86. However, it traded between $0.80 and $2.99 over the last twelve months.



Umax Group Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the distribution of arcade machines. It intends to offer Rocket Launch, a strength testing game that allows players to test their pushing/throwing strength; Space Hockey, a two player hockey game



Has UMAX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) closed yesterday at $1.50, a +9.49% increase. Around 739,466 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 28,203 shares. The company is now valued at around $151.35 million.



Media Analytics Corporation, formerly FanSport, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to provide software solutions to deliver social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts



For How Long MEDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) moved +2.04 percent higher at $19.33 and traded between $18.91 and $19.39 after opening the day at $18.95. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.86%, which stands at 4.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 19.91%.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



For How Long BRGYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) shares rose, gaining +2.34 percent to close at $98.60. The stock is up around 5.85% this year and 13.39% for the last 12 months. Around 80,362 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 42,686 shares.



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company?s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals



Why Should Investors Buy BASFY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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