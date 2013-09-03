Trending Small Cap Stocks - Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) volume of 52,567 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 49,967 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.43 - $33.85 and the day range was $23.71 - $24.50.The stock opened the session at $23.72, remained amid the day range of $23.71 - $33.85, and closed the session at $24.05. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.88% in previous trading session. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



For How Long WMMVY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) traded 107,666 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 96,365 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.44 - $24.15. The stock was a bear and advanced 19.83%, while its closing price stayed at $19.83. The market capitalization of the stock remained 41.56 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -1.15%. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., together, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive products and marine equipment primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, North America, and Europe.



Has NSANY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) volume of the stock was 130,016 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 370,978 shares. The stock boosted +11.78% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.280. The stock traded 130,016 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 370,978 shares. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. It offers its products primarily under the Montalvo Tequila brand name.



Will TQLA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here





L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) traded with volume of 45,195 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 37,470 shares. The stock grew +2.85% and finished the trading at $33.39. The market capitalization of the stock remained 98.15 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.06. L?Oréal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L?Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Softsheen Carson, Le Club des Créateurs de Beauté, and Essie brand names.



Why Should Investors Buy LRLCY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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